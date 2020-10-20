Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Breaking : Gov Sanwoolu Imposes 24 Hours Curfew In Lagos (No One to Be Seen On Streets By 4pm)

Published: October 20, 2020


 Dear Lagosians, 


I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society. Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our State.

 

As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.


I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4pm today, 20th October,2020.Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets.


Babajide Sanwo-Olu 

Governor 

Lagos State 


