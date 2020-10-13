Breaking :Buhari Appoints Media Aide Lauretta Onochie As INEC Commissioner

Published:

The President, Muhammadu Buhari , has asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of one of his media aides, Lauretta Onochie, as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission representing Delta State.Others are Prof. Mohammed Sani Katsina), Prof. Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti), and Seidu Ahmed (Jigawa).The letter was read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.Onochie is the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media.1. Prof. Muhaamad Sani – Katsina State2. Lauretta Onochie – Delta State3. Kunle Cornelius Ajayi – Ekiti State4. Seidu Ahmad – Jigawa State— The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) October 13, 2020Senate President @DrAhmadLawan reads a Letter From Mr. President C-in-C on the Confirmation of the following nominees for Appointment as Commissioners of Independent National Electoral Commission (@inecnigeria)— The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) October 13, 2020