Aviation Minister Visits Africa's First MRO And Helicopter Simulator Training Center In Lagos

The Hon. Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika paid a working visit to Lagos.

Sen. Sirika did a facility tour of the Caverton Helicopters limited where he inspected their Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility (MRO), as well as the Flight Simulator Training Facility which are both under construction.





Caverton MRO and Helicopter Simulator Training center is the only such facility in Africa and is beneficial to Nigerians especially to the technical market.





The facility while building capacity for the industry will provide employment for Nigerians as well as save a lot for the country in foreign exchange.





The Hon. Minister also inspected the Taxiway which is under construction alongside other dignitaries from NCAA and FAAN.

He returned to Abuja shortly after these inspections.

