Another Victim Of Baruwa Gas Explosion Dies

One of the illustrious youths of Baruwa Community, Ayobo-Ipaja LDCA, Olusola Amos Adeleke fondly called Shoshy is no more.

The late industrious staff of INEC and his three year-old daughter were victims of Thursday October 8, 2020 gas explosion and had since been under intensive care at LASUTH until early morning of Saturday October 10, 2020 when he gave up the ghost.

He will be buried same day at his private residence.

Sola, 32, is survived by aged mother, wife and two children.

