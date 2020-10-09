Age Is Just A Number :35 Year Lady Weds 106 Year Old Man

Published:

A newly married couple has gone viral on social media after images of their wedding emerged online.

The photos show an aged groom who is said to be 106 years old and his 35-year-old bride at their traditional wedding.

In the photos gone viral the groom and bride were seen dressed in beautiful kente and dancing to Wendy Shay’s Akokora Gangster.

With their hands locked together, the new couple was surrounded by a group of other people who had come to witness their union.

A report by Adom TV indicated the marriage ceremony happened at Maafo-Akwaboakrom in the Western region of Ghana.



According to Gyan Formula, a man who is said to be the son of the groom, his father is 106 years while the bride was 35 years old.Gyan indicated that the two have been together for about 12 years and have four children with the eldest being 11 years old.

Gyan revealed that his father works as a cocoa farmer and herbalist and is still very strong.

Explaining why his father was marrying at this age, the man stated that he had been worried about the fact that he will pass on without marrying the lady and would be asked by God.

On their relationship with their father's wife, Gyan who is 41 years old stated that he and his other siblings have taken her as their mother.



According to him, their mother passed away in 1999 and they have accepted the young lady since their father likes her and he is happy with her.

The Old/Young couple was surrounded by a group of other people who had come to witness their union.



Share This