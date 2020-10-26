Aftermath Of ENDSARS Protest: Gov Makinde Set Up N500m To Compensate Victims, To Employ 5,000 Youths

Published:

Governor Seyi Makinde today met with opinion leaders, traditional rulers , youth organisations, Heads of Security agencies as well as politicians in order to chat a way forward after the #ENDSARS protest in the State.

This was what he said at the occasion

" This afternoon, we met with traditional rulers, caretaker chairmen of local government and local council development areas and clerics, to discuss the way forward for our dear state following the End SARS protests and subsequent events.

I outlined the steps we are taking to address the issue of ending police brutality and other injustices. We have set up an initial N500M Compensation Fund for victims of injustice. Also, a judicial panel will be inaugurated within a week to consider cases of injustice.

I also stated that we are addressing the underlying socio-economic issues. We have set up a N500M fund for MSMEs, and we will employ 5,000 youths in government agency schemes in the next few months. We are also distributing the fifth phase of palliatives by the end of this week.

We will continue to protect the rights of every resident of Oyo State as contained in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended."

