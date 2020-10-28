Aftermath Of Attacks:Police , FRSC, LASTMA Absent On Lagos Roads ( CKN News Investigation)

Published:

CKN News investigation has revealed that regular Policemen, LASTMA officers and other paramilitary security agents have practically left all their duty posts in Lagos State .

Policemen who regularly man traffic in most parts of Lagos were no where to be found in all the places visited by CKN News on Tuesday 27th October 2020

Our investigation covered Victoria Island , Lekki , Ikoyi , Ikeja , Maryland , Ogudu, Lagos Ibadan tollgate and some other parts of the State.

The men of LASTMA were also no where to be found.

As for FRSC officers , it was the same story.

This situation caused a lot of traffic logjam in all the areas visited and motorists spending hours on traffic

Though no officer of the various security and paramilitary agents was available for talk , it was learnt that this could not be farfetched based on the devastating and colossus damaged meted out to these agencies by hoodlums who attacked and burnt 25 police stations in the State.

The Lagos Sector Command of the FRSC was also attacked and many vehicles burnt .

During the visits, men of the Rapid Response Squad of the Nigerian Police under the command of DCP Tunji Disu were however seen patrolling some of the streets

