62 Nigeriais Killed During #ENDSARS Protest...Investigation Reveals

Investigation has revealed that 62 people were killed nationwide in the protests against the now-dissolved police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which metamorphosed into agitation for improved governance in addition to justice for victims of police brutality.





It has also emerged that over N1 trillion may be required to rebuild public and private property destroyed by hoodlums in Lagos.





This was a rough assessment of the financial requirement after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu visited some of the destroyed property yesterday.





This is coming on the heels of a virtual meeting held with former Presidents by President Muhammadu Buhari, who briefed them on measures taken so far to manage the #EndSARS crisis.





Official figures, accessed last night, show that 51 of those killed are civilians while 11 others were policemen.





The shooting by soldiers to disperse the protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos had triggered more violence, resulting in deaths, largely in the state.





Earlier yesterday, Sanwo-Olu toured parts of the city affected by the breakdown in law and order. He was badly shaken by the level of destruction across the state.





The long list of destroyed public and private property in Lagos are Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government secretariat; Palace of the Oba of Lagos; Lagos High Court, Igbosere; Oyingbo BRT terminus; Ojodu Berger BRT terminus; Vehicle Inspection Office, Ojodu Berger; Lagos State Public Works Corporation, Ojodu Berger; Lagos City Hall and Circle Mall, Lekki; numerous luxury shops in Surulere, The Nation Newspaper, TVC and Shoprite Lekki.





The state Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, said 27 of the destroyed BRT vehicles cost $200,000 each, while 57 of them cost $100,000 each, all totalling about N3.9 billion.





According to the police, the 25 stations burnt in Lagos are Orile, Amukoko, Layeni, Ilasamaja, Ikotun, Ajah, Igando, Elemoro, Makinde, Onipanu, Ebute Ero, Pen-Cinema, Isokoko, Alade, Cele, Igbo Elerin, Shibiri, Gbagada, Onilekere, Makoko, Daleko, Asahun, Makinyo, Amuwo-Odofin, Anti-Kidnapping, Surulere. Other police stations that were vandalised but not burnt were Ojo, Ojodu, Mowo, PPL and Morogbo.





The Governor was at the Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Secretariat, where he saw several cars in the expansive premises of the LGA that were either burnt or damaged.

All the buildings within the premises, including that of an old generation bank located there, were also destroyed

