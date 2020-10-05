5 Died While Struggling To Share Money Found In Warehouse

Published:

Five persons were said to have died while struggling to share an un-declared amount of money found at a government’s owned warehouse in Jalingo, Taraba’s state capital.

It was gathered that the looters who had broken keys of doors of the warehouse found two bags containing 1000 Naira notes inside the Warehouse located close to the Christian Association of Nigeria’s Secretariat in Jalingo on Saturday.

It was further gathered that the looters in their hundreds abandoned food items they were carting and started struggling to get the money.

It was gathered that the victims got killed when thousands of the looters struggled to get a share of the money.

It was further gathered that despite the 5 persons killed the looting continued with some security men also joining the looters.

It was gathered that the items were kept in the warehouse about four months ago.

The suspecters looters had at about 6 pm launched an attack at the warehouse.

Thousands of people including women and children were seen carting away assorted items from the warehouse.

Some of the looters came with Tricycles, popularly known as Keke Napep, vans, and other vehicles to load and loaded bags of Rice,Maize, Soyabean, and other items from the warehouse.

Only one police pick-up van was seen close to the warehouse and few policemen looked helpless as the looters trooped into the warehouse to cart away food item.

Some the looters interviewed said the items stored in the warehouse was purchased by the public fund and the items belong to the people.

A woman said that ” We are taking what belongs to us, the politicians are wicked people for keeping the items when people are hungry” the woman said.

When contacted, the Permanent Secretary, Taraba State Emergency Management Agency, Mr. DanAzumi Navulga said he will not comment on the issue because he had retired from service.

The Senior Assistant on Media and publicity to Governor Darius Ishaku,Mr. Bala DanAbu also declined comment over the incident.

“If you are at the warehouse and saw the looting going on you can write your report,” DanAbu said.





