43 People Die In Road Accidents Across Nigeria Within 24 Hours

No fewer than 43 persons have been confirmed dead in several road crashes recorded between Sunday and Monday in Osun, Yobe, Lagos, Delta and Akwa Ibom states.In Osun, at least 20 people were said to have died on Monday in an explosion that followed a tanker accident at Igbelajewa area along the Ilesa-Akure expressway in the state.An eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, said “the tanker fell on the road and diesel was all over the places. It caused traffic gridlock. We saw fire suddenly and it caught vehicles that were around there.“At least, eight vehicles were burnt. Many people were also burnt, including children. I don’t know the number of people that died but they are many. Some even burnt to ashes. Many people were taken to hospital. The policemen, Road Safety and Firemen really tried.”Other witnesses said at least 20 corpses were sighted at the scene of the accident, including those burnt beyond recognition.Police, FRSC SpeakThe Police Public Relations Officer for Osun State Police Command, SP Yemisi Opalola, said that the driver of a MACK Tanker loaded with diesel lost control of the vehicle, leading to its crash and bursting into flames which touched other vehicles.The Public Relations Officer of the FRSC, Mrs. Agness Ogungbemi, also confirmed that eight vehicles were involved in the accident.She, however, said the number of people that died and those that sustained injury could not be ascertained then.She said those that sustained injury were taken to the RTC Clinic, Ipetu-Ijesa and Wesley Hospital, Ilesa for treatment.17 Died in YobeIn Yobe state, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the death of 17 persons and injury of four others in a road traffic accident at Zubali village along Kano to Potiskum road.Mr. Yelwa Dio, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, said the accident occurred Sunday night, involving a bus that rammed into a truck.“Our rescue team discovered 17persons in the two vehicles involved. 14 males, one female adult and two female children, all perished in the accident.“The bodies of the deceased have been deposited in the General Hospital, Potiskum, and the injured are also receiving medical assistance in the hospital,’’ Dio said.He blamed the incident on speeding, lamenting that most drivers never heeded to their warnings.“If you must embark on night journeys, ensure your lightening system is functional.“Passengers must also ensure that they call drivers to order if they are speeding because if there is an accident, they will be involved,’’ he said.DeltaSimilarly, in Delta, the auto accident occurred along Ughelli-Warri road claiming two lives with six other occupants of the ill-fated vehicle sustaining severe injuries.The crash involved an 18-seater Toyota Hiace bus belonging to Zion Covenant Bible Church.Witnesses said the bus was coming from Oleh in Isoko South Local Government Area on its way to Warri when the accident occurred.“The bus driver was trying to avoid an elderly woman when the vehicle veered off the road and crashed, “they said.In Lagos, an accident on the Third Mainland Bridge was said to be as a result of tyre burst of a commercial vehicle in motion.LagosBoth the driver of the vehicle and a yet-to-be identified male passenger lost their lives while other passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries.In Akwa Ibom, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed that two persons have died in two road crashes in the state.

