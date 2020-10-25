25 Year Old Year Female Lawyer Abducted In Port Harcourt

Published:

The growing crime rate in Nigeria does not seem to be coming to an end as gunmen reportedly abducted one young lawyer named Bisola Ajayi last night in Rivers State, Nigeria.

The news of her abduction has sent shivers down the spine of many Nigerians as it is coming at a time when the youths of the country are trying to deal with the menace of SARS officials and other ills bedeviling the society, such as rape, kidnap, cultism, violence against women and children, etc.

Not too long ago, the country was thrown into a state of mourning after a young student, Vera Omozua, was murdered in cold blood after being raped. Her incident was not laid to rest before Barakat was similarly raped and murdered by her assailants.

It is the hope of all well meaning Nigerians that Bisola Ajayi's case does not get worse than it already is.

Bisola Ajayi is a 25 year-old lawyer who graduated from the Faculty of Law, from the University of Lagos, UNILAG. She is also widely known as Paulette. Her abductors carried her away last night after shooting sporadically in the air. She was reportedly taken away in a white Toyota Venza in Rumukurushi, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.





It is reported that Bisola was abducted by gunmen who were suspected to be SARS officials. According to sources, she was followed to her house by armed men who appeared to be security operatives as one wore a military Uniform and the other two wore police uniforms.





Source: Opera News

