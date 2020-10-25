25 Fleeing Edo Prisoners Voluntarily Return Back To Prison

Published:

A total of 25 inmates, out of the 1,900 inmates, who escaped from Oko and Sapele Road Correctional Centre popularly called White House, Benin last Monday when hoodlums masquerading as #EndSARS protesters stormed the two prisons, have voluntarily surrendered themselves to the authorities.

One of the inmates, who gave his name as Alex Ose, 40, a taxi driver, said that he has been awaiting trial since 2014 when he was arrested for armed robbery in the Edo State capital of Benin.



Ose, from Esan, Edo State and a father of four said that he decided to heed the call of Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki and surrender himself because he is innocent of the charges against him and was supremely sure that he will be vindicated by the court.



Share This