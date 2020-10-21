21 Year Old Boy Kills Landlord For Accusing Him Of Bringing Different Girlfriends To His House

Published:

A 21-year-old tenant, Onyemachi Mmaju, has allegedly killed his landlord, Nonso Oyiboka, in Ogidi, in Idemili Local Government Area of Anambra State.It was gathered that trouble began when the landlord confronted Onyemachi for always bringing women into the house.A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “Not comfortable with that, Onyemachi went into the house and came out with a knife and attacked the landlord. In the process, he stabbed Oyiboka in the back.“Before people could come to rescue him, the landlord was already on the floor with blood all over his body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died. The police later came and arrested Onyemachi and some others.”The police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident, stating that it happened around 3am on WednesdayMohammed said, “There was a report of the alleged murder of a landlord, one Nonso Umeadi Oyiboka, aged 35, of Ogidi Ani-Etiti in the Idemili North LGA of Anambra State by his tenant, one Onyemachi Mmaju, 21, of the same address.“Following the report, police operatives attached to the Ogidi Division, led by the DPO, Ekuri Remigius, visited the scene and rushed the victim, who was found in a pool of his own blood, to the Iyi Enu Mission Hospital, Ogidi, for medical attention, where he was pronounced dead by the medical doctor on duty. The corpse was deposited in the hospital’s mortuary for autopsy.“A careful observation of the deceased’s body revealed stab wound on his back, while a blood-stained knife allegedly used in perpetrating the act was recovered as exhibit from the scene

