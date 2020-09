Published:

The life of this young NCE graduate has been cut short at his prime

This was how Senator Shehu Sani posted his demise on his social media handle

"Isa Shehu Ma’Abba 28,was Murdered by Bandits along Kaduna Birnin Gwari Highway.

He was a graduate of FCE Zaria and was on his way to collect his certificate.

May his soul Rest In Peace.Amin. "





