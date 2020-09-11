Young Anambra Businessman Dies In Ghastly Accident Three Days After Wedding

Published:

A newly wedded young man who was identified as Mr. Rex Ebube Amatu lost his life three days after his traditional marriage.

According to report gathered, the incident allegedly occurred when the Nigerian police stopped and asked the deceased to reverse his car for security checks.





It was gathered that while reversing to pack well, a speeding tripper obviously trying to evade the checkpoint rammed the deceased car and mangling it. He died at the spot.

Further investigation revealed that he is a successful Estate developer from Anambra State





