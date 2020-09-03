Woman Kills Her Five Children, Attempts Suicide By Jumping In Front Of Moving Train

A MUM is suspected to have murdered her five kids before jumping in front of a train, according to reports.

German media report five children - aged 1, 2, 3, 6 and 8 - were found dead at an apartment block in Solingen, western Germany.



Police on the scene at the apartment block in Solingen



The three younger children are girls, and the two older kids are boys, reports RTL.





Pictures show several police vehicles and ambulances parked outside the flat block.

The children's mum was found to have attempted suicide around 20 miles away in Dusseldorf at 1.47pm local time, reports German newspaper Bild.



The mum, 27, reportedly survived and remains in a serious condition.

Sources also confirmed the mum is suspected to have killed the children to German news agency DPA.



The children's grandma, who lives 30 miles away in Mönchengladbach, is believed to have alerted the police.



Bild reports that the gran phoned the cops and claimed her daughter had admitted she killed the five kids.



She claimed the mum was travelling with another child with the intention to take her own life.

The mum's 11-year-old son is unharmed and is reported to be with his grandma.



Police spokesman Stefan Weiand said: "We can't say anything about the motive yet. The mother must be interviewed.

"Nothing can be said about the cause of death, it is still being investigated."

