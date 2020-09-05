Why I Decided To Kill Native Doctor...Anambra State Based Pastor

Published:

The Anambra State police command has arrested a self-acclaimed pastor, Uchenna Chukwuma, aged 21 years for killing a native doctor, Mr Oliver Chukwudi Ugwu, 60, claiming he was sent by God to kill him.According to the state command’s spokesperson, SP Haruna Mohammed in a statement, said; On the 3/9/2020 at about 2:10 pm, there was a report of the alleged murder of a native doctor one Oliver Chukwudi Ugwu ‘m’ aged 60 years of Umusiome, Nkpor but hails from Umuavor village Abor in Udi LGA of Enugu State.“The Suspect who hails from Amagunze in Nkanu East LGA of Enugu State claimed during interrogation that he was sent by God to kill the native doctor.He further alleged that the victim was disturbing him spiritually and has not allowed him to progress financially.Mohammed said, police detectives attached to Ogidi Division led by the DPO CSP Ekuri Remigius visited the scene of the crime and rushed victim who was found in a pool of his blood to Iyi Enu hospital Ogidi for medical attention where he was certified dead by the medical doctor on arrival. The corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.Meanwhile, the machete used in perpetrating the crime was recovered as exhibit and Case transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation in order to unravel the actual circumstances surrounding the incident.

Share This