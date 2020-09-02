Wear Face Masks...ACF Chieftain Tells Muhammadu Buhari

Published:

A former Secretary-General of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Anthony Sani, has said one way of enforcing compliance in curtailing further spread of COVID-19 is for the President, Muhammadu Buhari , all the 36 state governors, as well as traditional rulers, to lead the way by wearing face masks.That way, Sani said, the nation would break the transmission chain and prevent subsequent return of COVID-19, while saving the health infrastructure, lives and the economy.The ACF chieftain stated this in a statement in Kaduna on Tuesday.Sani said, “With the current downward trends in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, given the absence of vaccine and cure for the COVID-19 for now, and the fact that we have not been able to enforce social distancing measures, the only choice left for us in Nigeria is for everybody to wear face masks in crowded places like markets, motor parks, public gathering, worship places and public transport for at least 14 days.“One way for forcing compliance is for President Buhari, all the governors and all traditional rulers to lead the way by wearing face masks. That way, the nation can break the transmission chain needed for curbing the coronavirus pandemic, and prevent subsequent come back of COVID-19 and save the health infrastructure, more lives and the economy.”

