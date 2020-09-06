We Will Bury Oshiomhole Politically In Edo ....Gov Obaseki

Published:

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Saturday vowed to end his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole’s stay in politics by winning re-election on September 19.Obaseki made the remarks during the closing moments of the Peoples Democratic Party campaigns in Oredo local government.Obaseki said the election, which is scheduled for September 19, is about contesting with Oshiomhole, who he said has failed to respect Benin people.“As a sitting Governor, Oshiomhole decides to pick who will represent me in my House of Assembly. Can you imagine the insult? That was where this fight started,” Obaseki said. “Because he believes, in his own mind, that Benin people are like chickens – when you throw corn, they will run after the corn.“This election is a contest with Oshiomhole. We have dealt with him at the national level, we will bury him politically in this election; because he has no regard for Benin people, he has no regard for us in Oredo, and we will show him that he is nothing.”Obaseki and Oshiomhole were once political allies but fell out, leading to the former’s exit from the All Progressives Congress, the platform on which he won his first term as Governor in 2016.Oshiomhole has endorsed the APC candidate for the forthcoming elections, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Share This