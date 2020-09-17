Veteran Yoruba Actor Jimoh Aliu Is Dead

Published:

Popular Yoruba actor Jimoh Aliu is dead

The veteran actor died today at the age of 82.

He has starred in several movies , home theatres and stage

He is expected to be buried tomorrow according to Islamic rites





Latest Development





MINISTRY OF ARTS, CULTURE AND TOURISM.

EKITI STATE

PRESS RELEASE

*Chief Jimoh Aliu is Dead*

This is to formally announce the passing away of Chief Jimoh Aliu, MFR, ECA.

The icon of theatre practice died at Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital at about 2pm, today 17th September 2020 during a brief illness.

Born 86 years ago in Okemesi Ekiti, Aworo, as he is fondly called, had a stint in the Army before joining the defunct Akin Ogungbe Travelling Theatre Group from where he later formed his Jimoh Aliu Cultural Group of Nigeria.

An astute Actor, a celebrated Playwright and quintessential Director, Jimoh Aliu's works dominated the Nigerian theatre space for three decades before the late icon migrated into movie making in the mid 80s. He just completed the shooting of his latest movie 7 days before he passed on.

The Executive Governor of Ekiti State, Dr John Kayode Fayemi, CON expressed shock at the demise of this illustrious son of Ekiti State. While commiserating with members of Jimoh Aliu family over this loss, the Executive Governor prayed that Allah accepts the soul of the departed into Aljannah fridaos.

The remains of late Chief Jimoh Aliu will be laid to rest at Okemesi Ekiti, 4pm tomorrow, 18th September, 2020.

Prof. Rasaki Ojo Bakare

Hon. Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism

Ekiti State.

