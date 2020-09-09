US Based Ghanaian Pastor Kills Wife At A Bank (Pictures)

Published:

A Florida-based Ghanaian pastor, Sylvester Ofori, has been arrested after allegedly shooting his wife, police in Orlando have said.

Barbara Tommey, 27 years, was on her way to work Tuesday morning when she was shot outside the Orlando Credit Union Bank where she works .

She was pronounced dead at Orlando Regional Medical Center shortly afterwards.

The Police said the shooting was captured on security footage

“You can tell that she’s trying to get inside. Unfortunately, he shot her outside of the establishment,” the Orlando Police Chief said.

A witness named only as Lisa said she saw the whole thing as she was waiting outside before the bank opened.

“I’m shaken up right now, I’m still shaken up,” she said on a TV channel.

Police said a search warrant was served at the suspect’s apartment and Ofori was taken into custody.



Ofori, 35, was taken into custody at his apartment Tuesday evening, the OPD spokesperson said.

He is being held at a County jail without bond on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.

Mr. Ofori, pastors the Floodgates of Heaven church and, describes himself as a prophet and motivational speaker.

He posted on Facebook Monday that people should be careful of caring people.

It triggered several criticisms and expressions of sadness

