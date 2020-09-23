Uproar As SARS Kill Popular Musician In Rivers State

Published:

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has, again, asked the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to urgently reform or dissolve the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, of the Nigeria Police, following another alleged extra judicial murder of Daniel Ikeaguchi, aka Sleek, by policemen in Rivers State.

Sleek, a musician, was shot allegedly dead by Anti Kidnapping operatives in Elelenwo area of Port Harcourt on Saturday, sparking a wave of protests for two days by youths demanding justice for the slain musician.

Sources narrated that Daniel, 22, and his friend, simply identified as Reuben, were waiting outside a hotel for a rental car to convey them to a destination when men of the Police Anti-Robbery Unit confronted them.

The source said:“They were unarmed, nothing incriminating was on them, but out of sheer fear of being arrested, the duo took to their heels. Following a chase that ensued, a riot policeman at De Topic Supermarket shot the musician.”

Elder sister of the victim, Maureen Ikeagwuchi, said: “The way they were parading with his body bleeding all over, instead of taking him to hospital is inhuman. I want them to face the law.

We want justice.”

Wike in his reaction, twitted: “The brutal killing of a young vibrant man in Port Harcourt by men of the SARS unit of @PoliceNG is unacceptable. We have and will continue to clamour for the reformation or outright dissolution of SARS because they have become a menace to the society. #EndSARS.”

Culprits arrested —Police

Meanwhile, Rivers Command of the Nigeria Police in an update through its spokesman, Namdi Omoni, said the police operatives involved in the incident have been arrested and are being investigated.

Omoni in a statement said, “Leader of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit on patrol along Elelenwo took one Daniel Ikeaguchi with Sgt Isaiah Ben attached to 35 PMF Jigawa but on guard duty at an estate in Elelenwo, who allegedly shot the deceased to the Elelenwo Police Station.

“On the receipt of the report, the DPO, Chima Nnaji immediately ordered that the boy, which was bleeding, be taken to the hospital, but he eventually died and was deposited at the UPTH mortuary.

“The DPO after preliminary investigation transferred the sergeant and the four Policemen from Anti-Kidnapping to the State CID for further Investigation. They are still being interrogated.”





Share This