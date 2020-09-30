Uproar As Nigerians Accuse Kidwayya Of Turning Policemen To Domestic Staff

Published:

While the euphoria of his exit from BBnaija house is yet to die down, one of the housemate of the just concluded reality show kidwayya has courted more controversies with recent pictures of him getting serious bashes on social media

The son of millionaire Benue State born Terry Waya was seen in several pictures not only being followed by armed policemen but has turned some of them to domestic servants who open doors of cars for him to alight .

In a country with shortage of Policemen many Nigerians have been questioning the rationale behind the Police escorts for kidwayya which he has practically turning into domestic Staff.

