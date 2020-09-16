The Papyrus Magazine Distinguished CEO Awards 2020 (PAMDCEOA) Bigger And Better

Published:

With the debilitating economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down many businesses and some even collapsing outright, it would have been expected that the annual Papyrus Magazine Distinguished CEO (PAMDCEOA) Award would fail to hold. Instead, this year’s edition has assumed a new dimension. It has become an international celebration! The Papyrus Magazine team believes that it must show itself to be a beacon of optimism for struggling businesses in Nigeria and the African continent.

The Papyrus Magazine’s Distinguished CEO’s Award (PAMDCEOA) is an initiative of Damsas’ Mega Business Limited, the publishers of The Papyrus Monthly Magazine; a publication founded on January 2, 2006 in Makurdi, capital of Benue State by Hon. Miss Doofan Damsa. The publication, a monthly news medium now based in Abuja has over thirty thousand subscribers of its hardcopy edition ranging from grassroots to the top in the country and in the diaspora.

The magazine with mastery in developmental journalism focuses on politics, entertainment and lifestyle of individuals. The Magazine prides herself with fair, accurate and unbiased reportage. Its vision is to reduce unemployment rate in every possible way, thus contributing to the society and growth of the economy.

Thus, at this 5th edition of the glamorous gathering, the Magazine is celebrating men and women who have conquered societal limitations and have carved out a niche for themselves in contemporary African/Black society. These remarkable men and women have germinated an idea, nurtured it and are sustaining it.Their sterling efforts were not merely for their own benefits alone but to also improve the fortunes of others through the provision of employment opportunities as well as an overall development of the national and continental economies.

The Awards intend to select a special group of 100 young African achievers whose exploits are exemplary. Through sheer hard work and intelligence, despite limited resources, they have succeeded in creating their own businesses, thus; bringing the African continent to a standard comparable to the developed countries of other advanced continents.

Fortuitously, this edition, tagged the "Gathering of African Young CEOs" has an African coloration as recipients and guests will include citizens of Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Cameroon, Benin Republic, Niger Republic and the host country, Nigeria.





The celebration will serve as a morale booster for the recipients; an acknowledgement of their efforts and an encouragement to strive for greater achievements. The Awards organisers also believe that the occasion would help in highlighting the various governmental efforts to encourage a renaissance for troubled businesses, giving a new vigour in getting back to their feet.

PAMDCEOA is scheduled for November 6, 2020 at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Abuja, at 6p.m, preceded by the Red Carpet at 5p.m.

The Papyrus Magazine enjoys a rich history in appreciating societal icons and boasts a good pedigree in the list of its recipients. Such societal luminaries include His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Bukar Abba Ibrahim, CON, FNIQS, three-term Governorof Yobe State, three-term Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Her Excellency, Dame Chief (Mrs.) Pauline Tallen, OFR, KSG, a former Deputy Governor of Plateau State and a two-term Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and currently, the Minister of Women Affairs; His Excellency, Sen. Bukola Saraki, a two-term Governor of Kwara State and the Senate President of the 8th National Assembly; Federal Republic of Nigeria; Rt. Hon.Femi Gbajabiamila, current Speaker, Federal House of Representatives. Other dignitaries, too numerous to recount include past members of the Nigerian Senate and House of Representatives. On the continental list, there were Giants of the Ghanaian movie industry , such as Van Vicker, Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Nelson, Martha Ankoma and Rosalyn Ngissah. Their Nigerian counterparts included Rt. Hon.Desmond Elliot, Jim Iyke,Chika Ike, OgeOkoye, AdamAmeh and Chidi Mokeme. The Liberian-Frank Arthur-has also been a Recipient.





