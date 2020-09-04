Suspected Ritualist Caught In the Act At Anambra Hotel

Published:

The police in Anambra State has arrested one Ogbonna Nwankwo, a native of Ihite town in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, for attempted murder.

It was learnt that the 41-year-old suspect had lodged at Dollar Inn Motel in Ihite where he met the unsuspecting victim, Bella Joseph, aged 29 who was residing at the motel.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Mohammed, the suspect attempted to remove the victim’s breast after stabbing her with knife, causing her intestine to come out before his eventual arrest.

He said: “On the 2/9/2020 at about 8:am, there was a report of attempted murder of one Bella Joseph, ‘f’ aged 29 years and residing at Dollar Inn Motel Ihite in Orumba South LGA of Anambra State by lodger one Ogbonna Nwankwo ‘m’ aged 41 years of Ihite town in the same LGA.

“Suspect allegedly attempted to murder the lady inside the motel room by stabbing victim with a knife on her stomach and tried to cut off her right side breast using same knife probably for ritual purpose thinking she was dead before he was apprehended following her shout for help which attracted attention of the motel manager.

“Consequently, scene was visited by Police operatives attached to Umunze division and the victim rushed to specialist hospital Nnewi for treatment

“The suspect who was seriously manhandled by angry mob and beaten to stupor was equally arrested by the police and taken to the hospital for treatment under police guard.”

While saying that a blood stained knife was recovered from the scene as an exhibit, Mohammed added: “The Commissioner of Police, CP John B. Abang has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal investigation department for discreet investigation in order to unravel the actual circumstances surrounding the incident.”





