Son Kills And Bury Father In Shallow Grave In Anambra

A 26-year-old man, Chisom Ogum, has allegedly killed his septuagenarian father, Christopher Ogum, in Anambra State.The incident occurred in Umuomaku in the Orumba South Local Government Area of the state.The state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said the suspected had been arrested.He said the suspected ran amok in a yet-to-be ascertained circumstance before he attacked and killed his father.Mohammed said, “On Saturday, at about 6am, police operatives attached to the Umunze Division in collaboration with a local vigilance group arrested one Chisom Ogum (26) of Umuomaku community in the Orumba South LGA of Anambra State.“Suspect allegedly ran amok in a circumstance yet-to-be ascertained, attacked and killed his own biological father, one Christopher Ogum (70) of the same address with a shovel and buried him in a shallow grave.“The suspect attempted to escape before he was apprehended and beaten to stupor by an angry mob who equally forced him to exhume the corpse of his father from where he buried it.The PPRO said the police had deposited the corpse in a morgue for autopsy after it was certified dead by a medical doctor at the Umunze General Hospital.He said the “offensive weapon” used in perpetrating the offence was recovered as exhibit, adding that the Commissioner of Police in the state, John Abang, had ordered that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Awka for discreet investigation.

