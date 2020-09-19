Soldier Fighting Boko Haram In North East Commits Suicide

Published:

A Nigerian soldier serving with 27 Taskforce Brigade Buni-Yadi in Yobe State has reportedly committed suicide.A source from the military, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said that the soldier, a Lance Corporal committed suicide on Thursday, September 17 at his duty post in Buni-Yadi.The corpse of the late soldier has been deposited at Specialist Hospital in Damaturu the state capital.When contacted, the Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relation, Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole Damaturu, Lieutenant Chinonso Polycarp Oteh promised to get back .



He however failed to return the call as at the time of filing this report.

