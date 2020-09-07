Shock :Nigerian Mother Dies After Cosmetic Operation Few Days To 40th Birthday

Published:

A Nigerian lady simply identified as Bola has died from a Tommy tuck operation

According to a trending online post , Bimbo a mother of three went for the operation without the knowledge of her husband .

It was alleged that she decided to go for operation as a prelude to her 40th birthday

This was the message by one of her friend on social media

RIP BOLA!!!!!

Please ladies be careful, be contended with your body.

She is preparing for her 40th birthday and lied to her husband that she’s going shopping in Turkey.

Alas she went to do tummy tuck and did not woke up after the operation. Her husband was informed by her friends she traveled with.

She left 3 children behind and her husband.

Please ladies stop putting your body to be butchered, all because of men and friends including social media.

Not all of us will be skinny.

Love your body and even if it’s wrinkled, use Vaseline.

If any man or friends complain about your body, run away from them because they’re your worst enemy.

Vanity upon vanity all is vanity, some death can be prevented.

Please men love your wives, stop ignoring them after having children, simply because they have stretch marks on their body.

Look for solutions together.

Do excercise all the time and eat healthy food and be healthy.

Enough of this calamities!!!!!!!!!!🥵😚😡😭😭😭

Share This