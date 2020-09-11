Sex-For-Grade: Imo Varsity Suspends Two Lecturers In Sex Video

Published:

Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri, has suspended two lecturers caught in a compromising situation in a sex video trending on the social media. The institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Ralph Njoku Obi, disclosed this to our correspondent.

He said: “We just came out of an expanded management meeting now. Management resolved to set up a panel to look into the veracity of the content of the video clips but as it stands now, the two lecturers have been suspended so they can give us ample room to do a proper investigation into the matter.”

It is believed that the trending video clips may have again exposed the ugly underworld of sex-for-grade syndicates operating in the Imo State University, Owerri. The two lecturers, who were caught pants down, are senior academics and are now cooling off in a police cell in Owerri.





They are Prof. Victor Obinna Njoku of the Chemistry Department and Dr. Emmanuel Esogbuonye Agomuo of the Biochemistry Department. Njoku was videoed in a very compromising position, before allegedly trying to engage in sex with a lady suspected to be a student of the institution.

He was busted and arrested while still trying to make out with the lady, both naked. One of the trending video clips shows where the lecturer, Agomuo, was being handcuffed by a security operative, while still stark naked, allegedly in a totally different sexual escapade.

The security operative was heard saying, “That’s what you have been doing to students right, that’s good, that’s good, that’s good. A lecturer, you are a lecturer? Okay.”

Meanwhile, there have been further assertions making the round that one of the ladies in the excapade was about getting married and despite her explanations and pleas, one of the said lecturers demanded and collected N150,000 and still insisted on sleeping with her. It was at that point that the lady consulted the police and was asked to play along in what may be called another sting operation.





