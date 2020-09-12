Saturday, 12 September 2020

Breaking :Police Nab Rivers Most Wanted Criminal "Bobrisky" On Whose Head Gov Wike Placed N30m Ransom

Published: September 12, 2020

 


There was jubilation at the command headquarters in Port Harcourt on Saturday as men of the Rivers State Police Command arrested a most-wanted armed robber and kidnapper popularly known as Bobisky.

Bobisky, whose real name is Honest Digbara, was arrested early Saturday at Korokoro in the Tai Local Government Area in a sting operation led by the Divisional Police Officer of Bori, Superintendent Bako Angbashim.


He was paraded at the headquarters of the command on Mosco Road, Port Harcourt.


Bobisky, a terror to many residents in the Ogoni area of the state, has been linked to most of the criminal activities recorded in the area.


Governor Nyesom Wike had earlier placed a N30 million bounty on Bobisky’s head, saying he will reward any member of the public who can provide useful information that will lead to the arrest of the criminal.


