PDP Leaders Meet Obj,Babangida,David Mark

The Governor Bala Mohammed-led Peoples Democratic Party 2019 Election Review Committee has held separate consultative meetings with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former military dictator, General Ibrahim Babangida and former Senate President, David Mark.Mohammed and members of his team, which include former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido; and his Niger State counterpart, Babangida Aliyu, met separately with Obasanjo and Mark, in Abuja on Sunday.The meeting with Babangida was held in Minna, the Niger State capital on Saturday.It was gathered that the PDP leaders who have kept faith with the party since inception went to Obasanjo, who has retired from partisan politics, to not only review where the party faltered in 2019, but also seek his counsel on how best to reposition and restore it to its lost glory.At the meeting with the former Senate President, the team reportdly listened to his perspective on what went wrong and how the party could reconcile aggrieved members and rebuild the brand to appeal to Nigerians once again as the nation prepares for the 2023 general elections.Confirming the meetings, the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle @SenBalaMohammed on Sunday said, “Today, I led a delegation of @officialPDPNig2019 General Election Review on an advocacy visit to meet with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR.”In another tweet he wrote “The delegation included former governors Sule Lamido of Jigawa State, Babangida Aliyu of Niger State, former Minister of Special Duties and Chairman, PDP Ministers Forum, Tanimu Turaki (SAN).”The third tweet read, “The visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR is to intimate him on the activities of the committee and to seek his impute and suggestions towards achieving our collective goal.”

