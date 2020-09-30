Ooni Denies Birth Of First Son

Published:

The Ooni of Ife has denied the birth of his first son as being published in the media

The media had earlier stated that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and his wife, Olori Naomi Silekunola have welcomed a son.

The beautiful monarch’s wife according to the report has been out of public view for a while.

In October 2018, Oba Ogunwusi got married to Prophetess Silekunola Morenike Naomi Oluwaseyi.

Expectedly, the wedding was all over the media and on the lips of Nigerians.

He married the Prophetess after the sudden break up of his second marriage with Zaynab Otiti (Olori Wuraola)

The announcement of the Prophetess as the new Olori marked the first time a renowned Nigerian traditional ruler or their spouse also serves as a minister of the Gospel.

Oba Ogunwusi said in July that he would name his unborn prince after the 49th Ooni of Ife Oba Adesoji Tadenikawo Aderemi

His only other biological child is Princess Adeola Ogunwusi, who is in her 20s.

The king had her when he was 19.

Olori Silekunola is the king’s third wife.

His first two marriages reportedly did not produce any child.





Share This