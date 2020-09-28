Okada Rider Hangs Self In Ibadan

Published:

A 22-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Sarafa Ayuba, committed suicide in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, at the weekend.In the incident that occurred at Amuloko area in Ibadan, the commercial motorcyclist hangs self in an uncompleted building beside his uncle’s house.Beneath where Ayuba hanged himself was his pair of sandals and two black bags that had items to include white garment, perfume, white singlet, chin chin, biscuits, white handkerchief and some other personal effects.It was gathered that the young commercial motorcyclist that hanged self was the only son of his late father.On arrival at the scene, Ayuba’s mother, Nike alleged that her son may have been manipulated by evil forces to commit suicide.Mr Kazeem Tijani, whom Sarafa lived with, said he became apprehensive when Ayuba failed to return after leaving home on Thursday morning.Expressing bafflement, Tijani, who is the deceased uncle, said “Ayuba got the motorcycle on hire purchase basis and was paying regularly. He was not known to be indebted to anyone and he was not starving at all. He was not married. He has been living with me for the past two to three years. He was working with me before he got an Okada.“We searched his room but we could not find any suicide note. I have called our family members at Apomu.“We called his phone and traced it to where the phone was ringing. It was traced to the uncompleted building where he was found to have hanged himself. The mobile telephone was in his pocket.”Chairman, Association of Commercial Bike Riders in Amuloko area, Mr Oluwatosin James, described Ayuba as a very cool-headed and easygoing person.James said, “The news of Ayuba’s death came to us as a rude shock. We heard of the news at the park. He was very reticent and would not fight anybody.“Once he did his Okada business in the morning, he would go and park and go to his uncle’s shop to assist him. He got the motorcycle on instalment for N390,000 and had almost completed the payment as the balance remains just N77,000.“There was no known issue of threat to him, so we are confused over this sad incident.”Oyo Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi confirmed the incident, adding that the deceased has been taken for burial by his family, in accordance with Muslim rites.Fadeyi said the family did not sense any foul play in the death of Ayuba.“The Divisional Police Officer, Akanran confirmed the incident. The family has taken the body for burial according to Muslim rites. The family did not sense any foul play,” Fadeyi said.

