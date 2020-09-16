Okada Man Returns Lost N700,000 To Business Woman In Delta State

Published:

A motorcyclist “okada man” in the Oghara area of Delta state, Nigeria returned a bag containing N700,000 belonging to a woman he carried to the market.

According to a Facebook user who narrated the incident, the okada man noticed that the woman dropped something when she was entering the market.

As a morally upright man, he picked up the bag and searched for the lady in the market, who in the mean time , was already looking for the bag.

A businesswoman also showered praises on him saying;

“He has a heart of gold to have left his bike to go look for the woman and return back her money. At a time many of us will say God has answered my prayers, an ordinary okada man returned such a huge sum to the owner, may God reward him”, the trader said emotionally.





