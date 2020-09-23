Obasanjo Is A Disgrace To Nigeria..APC National Publicity Secretary

Published:

Yekini Nabena, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has described former president Olusegun Obasanjo as an embarrassment and a disgrace to Nigeria for saying the country was slowly becoming a failed state and more divided under the Buhari administration.





Speaking in an interview with Daily Independent, Nabena said Obasanjo who tried to change the country’s constitution in order to secure a third term for himself in office has no right to find fault with President Buhari who has been doing his best in steering the affairs of the ship of the nation.

According to Nabena, part of the mistakes Obasanjo made as President is what is still negatively affecting Nigeria today.





“There is a parable that when you are bending down to look at somebody’s buttocks, your own buttocks is out there. People like former president Olusegun Obasanjo and Prof. Wole Soyinka are leaders and when they start making such statements, I’m disappointed because what are they expecting the younger ones to do?”





“Obasanjo has been a military Head of state in this country. Can he just sit down and evaluate himself on what he has done right or wrong. I respect Obasanjo as an elder, but for him to make such a statement, I’m disappointed in him. He is a disgrace to this country”.





“This is the same man that tried to secure a third term for himself in office after completing the constitutionally approved two terms? So, what was he trying to tell Nigerians? It is as simple as that. I don’t even need to go further”.





“He is supposed to support the government as an elder statesman not to be picking holes in everything. He was President for two terms and made lots of mistakes. Part of the mistakes he made is what is affecting Nigeria today”.

