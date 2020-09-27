Nigerian Military Finally Reveals How Gov Zulum Was Attacked By Boko Haram For The Second Time

Published:

The Nigerian military on Saturday formally reacted to the Boko Haram attack on the convovy of Zulum, saying 18 persons were killed from Improvised Explosive Devices planted by the terrorists along the road.The Defence Media Operations, Abuja, noted that the troops, despite the ambush by the terrorists, captured one gun truck from them.The DMO Coordinator, Maj Gen John Enenche, said, “The convoy of the Borno State Civilians Relocation Committee comprising Armed Forces of Nigeria, Nigeria Police Force and Civilian Joint Task Force was ambushed by members of the Boko Haram terrorists and ISWAP at Barwati village on September 25.“The attack and ambush was, however, repelled by the troops. Sadly, a total of 18 lives including four soldiers, 10 Policemen and were civilians were lost during the sad incident. Troops on hot pursuit of the insurgents successfully recovered three vehicles.“Two of the vehicles belonging to the Nigeria police were earlier carted away by the terrorists during the attack. Similarly, one Boko Haram gun truck was also captured.“The casualties recorded were as a result of the explosion from the multiple Improvised Explosive Devices planted on the road by the terrorists. The army has since deployed bomb and IED disposal teams to ensure effective route scanning and clearance to forestall future occurrence.”

