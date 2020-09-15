More Details On How Train Crushed Father , Son In Lagos

Published:

A commuter train has crushed a shoe merchant, Christopher Ngobidi, to death and his son, Arinze.

The incident happened on Monday around the Nigerian Army Shopping Arena, Oshodi, Lagos State after the train had earlier hit a bus at PWD dragging it to Oshodi where it also killed the two whose car was parked on the rail track waiting to enter the Army Shopping Mall





A witness, Hezekiah Adekanmi, said, “The man parked on the rail track while he was waiting for the Arena gate to be opened. While the train was coming with a bus that it had earlier hit, it started honking. But the man, who was not in the car, remembered that his son was inside the vehicle and he ran to rescue him but it was late as the train crushed them

Share This