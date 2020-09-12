Miyetti Allah Condemns Renewed Attacks In Southern Kaduna

Published:

The statement read in full:" Our attention has been drawn to the recent attacks on Fulani pastoralists which was carried out by suspected criminals in Atyap Chiefdom at Sagwaza and Kurmin Masara where one Fulani person, AbdulRashid Lawal Malam was killed at Kurmin Masara on Wednesday 9th Sept. 2020.





"Earlier, another incident occurred on Tuesday 8th Sept. 2020 at Sagwaza where some suspected Atyas kataf criminals attacked some innocent Fulani pastoralists and injured one Malam Hassan and his son Musa Hassan who are currently receiving treatment in a private hospital at Zonkwa in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.





"Also three Fulani herders were killed. There names are: Abdullahi Hassan;Yusuf Hassan and Abubakar Hassan.

"The most unfortunate thing about this incident is that the attacks were carried out at the same time when the Agwatyap (Chief of Kataf) was holding a meeting with some Fulani representatives of those who fled the area during the last crises of June 11th, 12th and 13th 2020 in the area.

"We condemn this unprovoked attacks by these Atyap criminal elements who are hell bent on sabotaging the peace processes in the area.





"These attacks and those that earlier took place on 24th of August 2020 at Kurmin Masara where three cows were killed and Magamiya Village and some Fulani pastoralist’s were chased away from their places of abode.

"All these attacks happened after the peace treaty was reached and signed by all the warring tribes of Hausa, Fulani and Atyap (Kataf) in a one -day summit on peace and reconciliation organized by the Paramount Traditional Ruler of the Chiefdom, Sir Dominic Gambo Yahaya on 22nd of August 2020.





"The Hausa and Fulani communities remained calm and law abiding but to our greatest surprise,some of these suspected Atyap (Kataf) criminals refused to respect the agreement that was reached and continue with their unprovoked attacks on the unsuspecting and innocent Fulani herdsmen.





"We are appealing to the perpetrators of this attacks to, in the interest peace refrain from these breaches of the peace accord that was reached and respect their leaders and parents who are working day and night to restore peace, law and order in the area. We know they are very peaceful Atyap people and we shall continue to work with them to restore total peace to southern kaduna.





"We are calling on the security agencies and Kaduna State Government to ensure that the perpetrators of these attacks are brought to the book and be punished accordingly.





"We are appealing to our Fulani pastoralists to continue living in peace and be reporting any suspicious movement they may see to security agencies,

as well as give maximum cooperation in order to restore lasting peace in the area.





"We also want to condemn in totality the attack on (Manyi Mashin) community in Zango Kataf at the early hours of today by some criminal elements which resulted in the death of 2 persons. We completely disassociate ourselves from the attack and urge all the security agencies to go after the perpetrators with every vigor.





" We send our sincere condolences to the family of the victims.





" We also wish to express our heart felt- appreciation to the Commander of Operation Safe Haven,Major General Chukwuemeka Okwonkwo,his men and the special forces for the quick response to all the scene of the attacks.





" The quick response no doubt,prevented escalation and less casualty. The commander has restored our lost of confidence on security agencies due to his neutrality and fairness to all.





"Honestly the response and actions we are getting from security agencies now is different from what we used to see in the past.





"We also wish to express our appreciation to Rev. (Dr.) Yakubu Pam, Chairman, Northern Christians Association of Nigeria who is also the Executive Secretary National Christians Pilgrims Commission for committing himself to ensuring peaceful coexistence return to Southern Kaduna by organizing a three day Peace Summit at Kafanchan.





"We considered this singular action that Rev. Yakubu Pam initiated as a welcome development that should be encouraged and supported by all the good people of Southern Kaduna.

"We are calling on the good people of Southern Kaduna both Muslims and Christians who are involved in peace building to remain focused and resolute.





"We should not be distracted by these criminal elements who are bent on sabotaging the efforts of the security agencies and well meaning Nigerians who are working assiduously to ensure peace in Southern Kaduna.

"We also strongly commend the efforts and commitment of the Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir Ahmed El Rufa, for demonstrating deep commitment in bringing to an end the killings in the area through his quick response and for supporting all the peace processes in Southern Kaduna.





"Your Excellency, we are grateful and calling on the good people of Southern Kaduna to give the governor the support needed in bringing a lasting peace and tranquility in Southern Kaduna and Kaduna State in general."

