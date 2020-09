Published:

Austrian Josef Koeberl beats his 2019 world record by 30 minutes with the longest full body contact with ice cubes, spending 2 hours, 30 minutes and 57 seconds in a custom-made glass box on Saturday in Melk, Austria.

The previous Guinness World Record record was held by China’s Songhao Jin, with 1 hour, 53 minutes and 10 seconds in ice in 2014.

Share This