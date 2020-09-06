Man Arrested For Killing Nursing Mother, Selling Baby In Rivers

Published:

The police in Rivers State have arrested a suspected serial child trafficker identified as Chinedu Nwachukwu, 22, for allegedly killing a woman and stealing her baby, whom he sold for N350,000 in Igwuruta, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.The state Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, disclosed this at the police headquarters on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, on Saturday.Mukan described the suspect as a serial killer and kidnapper, saying he beat a woman and hit her with a stick, dumped her in a septic tank and stole her newborn in August.He, however, said police operatives recovered the woman’s corpse while the child was rescued.On the latest incident, Mukan narrated how Nwachukwu killed mother of the baby and sold the baby to two different women at the sum of N250,000 and N350,000 respectively.

Share This