LASU Releases Resumption Dates For Returning Students , 100 Level To Resume January 2021

First year students of the Lagos State University (LASU) will have to wait till January 11, 2021 to resume in-person classes.

Until then, their classes will be online according to the resumption schedule released by the university on Friday.

Those to resume on Monday are students in terminal classes (400, 500 and 600-Levels) and they would have classes 9am to 3pm on week days only.

Masters and PhD students will also be resuming Monday but their classes will hold weekends only.

Other classes (200-Level to 500-Level) are to resume November 9, 2020; while sandwich, part-time and diploma students would resume November 13, 2020 for weekend classes only at the institution’s Epe campus.

In addition to compulsory face masks usage, all students and workers would be required to wear their LASU I.D Cards without which they would not be allowed on campus. They are also expected to have their hand sanitizers.

All academic members of staff are to resume with students on Monday while only non-academic workers from CONUAS Level 12 and above (except those on essential duties are expected on campus).

The university expects lecturers to enforce mask wearing and good ventilation in their classrooms.

Recreational and commercial activities on campus will also be limited.

The university management noted that the measures were to mitigate against spreading the Coronavirus on campus.

“The University Senate and Management knowing full well that our country and indeed the entire globe is yet to overcome or produce a vaccine for Corona Virus has taken precautionary measures in line with the protocols of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure safety of our returning staff, students and the entire University Community,” it said.





