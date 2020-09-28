Lagos Police Commissioner Weds

Published:





Hakeem Odumosu, Lagos state commissioner of police, has tied the knot with Folashade Omotade, a businesswoman and socialite.





The colourful occasion, which held at Banana Island on Saturday, was graced by family members, friends and well-wishers.





The wedding Nikkah featured Shina Peters, legendary juju musician, who entertained the guests with lovely songs.

Dele Momodu, a popular celebrity journalist, also graced the event.





Odumosu, 58, was appointed as the Lagos state commissioner of police in November 2019.





His bride is said to be previously married to Olaseni Omotade, a federal permanent secretary, who died in the Bellview Airlines Flight 210 crash on October 22, 2005.





