Kwara Blue Eyed Woman, Husband "Remarry"

Risikat Azeez, the blue-eyed woman based in Kwara State, Nigeria whose husband reportedly left because of the colour of her eyes and that of their two children has solemnized her marriage

According to reports, Risikat Azeez, and her husband, Wasiu Omo-Dada, have not just settled issues but have remarried according to Islamic rights.

The couple had a Nikkai ceremony attended by family and friends at Alfa Ajijola – Anabi Compound, Aiyegbami, Ilorin Kwara state on Saturday, September 5.



Riskat went viral in August after a Twitter user shared her story online.

Risikat in an interview said her husband walked out on her and their daughters because of their blue-eyes.



The husband however granted another interview where he denied abandoning them because of the colour of their eyes.



Well, they reconciled, had a family photo shoot, and on Saturday, September 5, renewed their vows.



