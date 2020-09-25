IGP Orders Thorough Investigation Into Ex Minister Alleged Of Stripping Workers Naked

Published:





The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has called on members of the public, particularly the alleged victims and all interest groups in the ongoing Police investigations into the case of dehumanizing treatment on the Signatious Hotel Staff in Warri, Delta State, to remain calm as the Police intensify efforts towards unravelling the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The IGP, while noting that the Delta State Police Command has since commenced discrete investigations into the matter with appreciable progress made, assures that justice will prevail no matter whose ox is gored.

The former Minister of State for Education Kenneth Gbagi had been accused of stripping four Staff of his hotel in Warri over an alleged missing N5,000, an act which has been condemned across the globe

