I Am Not Ready To Be Ned Nwoko's 7th Wife..Actress Chika Ike

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike has broken silence on a rumour which says she’s dating billionaire Ned Nwoko, the husband of actress Regina Daniels.

The rumour was started by a blogger, Ada, who alleged that Regina Daniels’ mother, actress Rita Daniels, warned Chika Ike to stay away from her daughter’s husband.

Some social media users who reacted to the allegation stated that Chika Ike was the one dating Ned Nwoko before he got married to Regina Daniels.

Clearing the air on the rumour, Chike Ike who held a question and answer session on Instagram denied dating Ned Nwoko.

A fan had asked her to address the rumour that she’s dating the billionaire and that she’s about to be his seventh wife.

In response, Chike Ike said, “No, I am not and I’m not about to be anyone’s 7th wife. NEVER.”

