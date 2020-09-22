I ll Deal With Oshiomhole If He Continues To Misbehave..Obaseki

Published:

Edo State Governor, Godwi Obaseki has vowed to punish his erstwhile godfather Adams Oshiomhole and his “lions and tigers” if they continue to misbehave.

Obaseki, who was re-elected on Saturday, said this on Tuesday while appearing on Arise TV.

He stated that there was no plan to “run Oshiomhole out of the state” but noted that how Oshiomhole will be treated depends on his behavior towards his administration.

“I don’t have any plan, but if he continues to behave the way he always does, if he continues to be disruptive, if he continues to fund his lions and tigers, and tries to create problems for us here, then we will not have any mercy.”

Obaseki also reacted to the roles played by the APC National leader, Bola Tinubu, prior to his re-election as Edo State governor.

Tinubu did a TV broadcast asking the people of Edo to vote out Obaseki on the grounds that he is a dictator and was nowhere to be found when he and others were fighting for democracy.

Reacting to the Tinubu and Oshiomhole partnership to end his governorship ambition, Obaseki said the APC leaders will destroy Nigeria’s democracy if nothing is done to clip their wings.

“The challenge with people like Oshiomhole and Ahmed Tinubu is that if they do not accept and change their style and attitude, they pose a big danger to our democracy because they are extra-constitutional players,” Obaseki noted.

“They constituted themselves into what they say they are without any constitutional responsibilities and try to overlord themselves over people who have constitutional authority and if we allow them to continue it will destroy our democracy.”

Obaseki noted that he has no plan to move to the Senate at the expiration of his tenure.

“After the next four years, I’ll seek admission and go back to school to teach. I don’t have any wishes to go to the Senate,” he said.

