Governor Aide's Son Arested For Raping And Posting Video Of Lady Online

The son of the Special Adviser to the Sokoto State Governor on Social Investment, Alhaji Hayatu Tafida, has been detained by the police.Baffa Tafida is being detained over the circulation of a video in which he had carnal knowledge of a minor sometime in 2017.The state police spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, said Baffa was being “detained for further investigation.”

Baffa was alleged to have lured the victim to a hotel, where he allegedly drugged her, had carnal knowledge of her and recorded the act.



The special adviser’s son kept the video until 2020 when the lady’s bride price had been paid and a time fixed for her marriage.



It was gathered that aside posting the pornographic video on the social media, it was also sent to the victim’s spouse.



The Sokoto State Hisbah Commission initially arrested the Baffa before the police took over.



The Hisbah Commandant, Dr Adamu Kasarawa, said the perpetrator and his partners in crime were arrested following a complaint by the mother of the victim over the sexual abuse video in circulation.



