Gov Matawalle Appoints Islamic Scholar Billed For Execution In Saudi Arabia As SSA

Published:

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has appointed the Islamic scholar, Alaramma Ibrahim Ibrahim who was billed for execution in Saudi Arabia for alleged drug trafficking, as Senior Special Assistant (SSA).For four years, Alaramma Ibrahim, a Zamfara State Islamic cleric was billed to be hanged in Saudi Arabia over a wrong trial.A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Zailani Bappa said it was an emotional reception when Governor Matawalle handed him over to his family on Tuesday.It will be recalled that Ibrahim was in Saudi Arabia, in early 2016 to perform the lesser Hajj but was arrested by the Saudi police shortly after he has lodged in his hotel room.He was charged with the offence of drug trafficking following a bag full of a contraband substance linked to his passport was found.He was left to face the wrath of the law without support from the then state government.Eventually, he was found guilty in a lower Saudi Court and also in the Upper Court; and when Governor Matawalle assumed office last year the governor vowed to rescue him.He sent a team of experts with the help of the Federal Government and appealed the case. He employed a team of Saudi lawyers for Ibrahim who proved to the court that the said bag did not belong to Ibrahim.Ibrahim was finally acquitted early this year but could not return home due to restriction on international flights as a result of COVID-19.He, however, landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport from Lagos today following a night journey from Cotonou.Governor Matawalle, who announced the appointment of Hafeez Ibrahim as one of his Senior Special Assistants, assured that his administration will continue to fight for the rights of citizens of the state wherever they are.He said that the travails of Ibrahim is a lesson to international travellers, and should also make them ensure that they are vigilant and careful, especially with their luggage.

Share This