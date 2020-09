Published:

Edo State Goveror Godwin Obaseki and his deputy today received their certificate of returns from INEC in Abuja





This was his tweet on the event

"I received my certificate of return today from @inecnigeria after the landmark victory in Saturday's election. I restate my commitment to Edo people, to deepen sustainable devt and consolidate on our sterling legacies. https://t.co/iG7XOd8l0V

