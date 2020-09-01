Glo Offers More Value For Heavy Data Users

Published:

Heavy data users on the Glo network will now enjoy more value as the grandmasters of data, Globacom, formally unveils Glo Mega Data Plans which takes care of this category of subscribers by providing them reliable and affordable internet service.In a statement in Lagos, Globacom stated that the Glo Mega Data Plans were exclusively packaged for the needs of SME customers, Small Office Home Office (SOHO) and high-end customers who require higher data benefits with longer validity periods.



It explained that the plans which have validity periods of between 30 days and 1 year start from N30,000 and go up to N100,000.



According to Globacom, “With the Covid-19 situation, millions of people rely on the internet to work or study from home, carry out most business and social transactions, hold meetings, seminars, religious worship, among other activities. We have introduced this package to cater to such heavy data users”.





Under the Glo Mega Data package, a N30,000 plan gives the subscriber 225GB with a validity of 30 days, while 300GB goes to a subscriber who chooses the N36,000 plan which has 30 days’ validity.



Also, 425GB will be availed a subscriber under the N50,000 plan which is valid for 90 days, while the N60,000 plan with 120 days’ validity comes with 525GB.





For subscribers who opt for N75,000 plan, they will get 675GB valid for 120 days, while a whopping 1TB and one year validity period await those that subscribe to N100,000 plan.





Glo stated further that “these fantastic data plans are available for both existing and new Glo subscribers”, and added that the plans are auto-renewable and can be gifted or shared with others on the Glo network as the subscriber desires.





It also assures its subscribers that Mega Data packs could be used on any compatible device such as handsets, modems and routers.



Glo subscribers who wish to purchase the plan are advised to dial 777# for plan menu and select “Super Mega Plans” to choose the plan of choice.





Alternatively, they can also purchase the plans at http://hsi.glo.com.



